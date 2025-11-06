Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US singer wants divorce from Malaysia's ex-king after 'secret marriage'

US singer wants divorce from Malaysia's ex-king after 'secret marriage'

Brittany Porter, 30, said she believed the 2024 ceremony in Oman was an engagement, only to later learn it was a legally binding Islamic marriage to the former Malaysian monarch

Brittany Porter, Sultan Muhammad V

Brittany Porter and Sultan Muhammad V (Photo: Instagram/its.brook.lynn)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A singer fell in love with a former king, unknowingly got married to him, and now wants divorce. It may sound like the plot of a film, but for American singer Brittany Porter, it is reality.
 
American singer Brittany Porter has alleged that she unknowingly married Sultan Muhammad V, the former King of Malaysia and current ruler of Kelantan, after what she believed was an engagement ceremony turned out to be a legally binding Islamic marriage, South China Morning Post reported.
 
Porter, 30, said she only discovered the truth months after the Sultan abruptly cut off contact. The relationship, which began in early 2024, was marked by luxury travel and expensive gifts, but later ended in emotional distress and her demand for a formal divorce.
 
 

A chance meeting turns into a royal romance

 
According to Porter, she met Sultan Muhammad V in New York in January 2024 through mutual friends. “We had this instant chemistry and good banter,” she recalled, describing his intelligence and “cute British accent”. Their connection grew quickly, and within months they were traveling together across West Asia and Asia, the news report said.
 
“He flew me and my friends all around the world. He was so generous, the nicest hotels, giving my friends the best treatment, experiences and gifts. He loves hotels, he probably spent millions on them for our trips,” Porter told This Week in Asia.

Also Read

emraan hashmi, yami gautam, haq

Shah Bano's daughter sends legal notice to Emraan Hashmi, Yami 's 'Haq'

Tata motors

From Tata Motors to Raymond: Why top Indian firms are taking demerger route

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC Q2 results: Net profit jumps 31% to ₹10,098 cr, premium income up 5.49%

markets, trading

Algo trading: Trade with multiple stop-losses, strict risk control limitspremium

India vs Australia 4th T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: Varun removes Maxwell on 2; Australia 6 down

 
Their first overseas trip together, to Oman in April 2024, appeared to seal their relationship. Porter believed they had become engaged during the visit. “In my culture, the big ceremony is a wedding, which we planned for January 2025. So I was confused,” she said, as quoted by the news report. “In Oman they brought an imam out and I did the whole conversion, but he didn’t teach me all that much about Islam.”
 

From engagement to marriage without knowing

 
It was only months later that Porter realised the religious ceremony she took part in was actually a 'nikah', a legally binding Islamic marriage. “I only recently learned that a nikah constitutes a marriage under Islamic law,” she said. By that time, the former Malaysian monarch had ended all communication with her.
 
In Malaysia, Porter was referred to as “Che Puan”, a courtesy title given to non-royal women married to royalty. Along with the title came strict expectations. The relationship began to face strain over disagreements about spending and lifestyle.
 

Strain, loss and sudden silence

 
The situation worsened after Porter suffered a miscarriage in July 2024. Following the loss, Sultan Muhammad V reportedly stopped responding to her calls and messages. Porter said she later learned through a friend that the Sultan considered them “separated".
 
Seeking clarity, Porter began sharing her story on social media. “I never received any kind of closure and accountability. I deserve a proper divorce, a proper apology,” she said.
 
Porter said she was disturbed to learn about Kelantan’s economic hardships compared to the ruler’s lavish lifestyle.
 
Following the end of her relationship, Porter spent several months in therapy in the UK before returning to her music career under the stage name Brook Lynn. She has since released two singles and plans to launch an album next January.

More From This Section

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Russian drone threats prompt Poland, Romania to deploy defensive systems

United Nations Security Council

UN climate summit kicks off in Brazil's with hopes for action, US absent

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia may resume nuclear tests after Trump's call to restart US testing

Kentucky plane crash

12 dead after engine fell off UPS plane that crashed, exploded in Kentucky

Qatar airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways to sell holdings in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific for $896 mn

Topics : Triple Talaq wedding BS Web Reports Malaysia Malaysia king

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon