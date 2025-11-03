Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Shah Bano's daughter sends legal notice to Emraan Hashmi, Yami 's 'Haq'

Shah Bano's daughter sends legal notice to Emraan Hashmi, Yami 's 'Haq'

According to the notice, the complaint filed by Siddiqua Begum alleges the "unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heirs"

emraan hashmi, yami gautam, haq

The film 'HAQ' is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, one of India's landmark cases concerning women's rights | Image: screengrab

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's upcoming courtroom drama 'HAQ' has landed in legal trouble just weeks before its release.

Siddiqua Begum, the daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano, has served a legal notice to the makers "for immediate restraint on the publication, screening, promotion, or release of the upcoming film."

According to the notice, the complaint filed by Siddiqua Begum alleges the "unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heirs".

The notice has been sent to the film's director, Suparn Verma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, and also to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

 

The film 'HAQ' is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, one of India's landmark cases concerning women's rights and maintenance laws.

Also Read

DLF, DLF Mumbai

Should you buy, sell or hold DLF post September quarter show? Find out here

Patanjali Foods share price in focus

Patanjali Foods shares slide 5% even after positive Q2 show; details here

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi hosts oil summit as Opec+ halts production hikes planned for 2026

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase losses; Maruti Suzuki falls 3%, Bank of Baroda rises 5%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ola Electric among top 10 stock losers in October; full list, strategy here

The Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, also known as the Shah Bano maintenance case, is considered a legal milestone in the battle for the protection of the rights of Muslim women in India. In 1978, Shah Bano (62) filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer.

The two had married in 1932 and had five children: three sons and two daughters.

In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125. However, a year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government introduced legislation to nullify the court verdict.

Directed by Suparn S. Verma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. It is slated for a November 7 release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OTT releases this week on Oct 31, 2025

OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Witcher 4 and more

Film clash in March 2026

Ajay Devgn, Yash, Ranbir & Vicky gear up for March 2026 box office clash

Thamma Box Office Collection

Thamma box office day 10: Ayushmann & Rashmika's film roars past 100 cr

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19: Does host Salman Khan get paid ₹150-200 cr? Makers clarify

Thamma Box Office Collection

Thamma crosses ₹150 cr globally : Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire act wins big

Topics : Triple Talaq Triple Talaq verdict Bollywood Indian movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon