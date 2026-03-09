Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anthropic sues Trump administration over Pentagon 'supply chain risk' tag

The Pentagon last week formally designated San Francisco tech company a supply chain risk after an unusually public dispute over how its AI chatbot Claude could be used in warfare

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

Anthropic is suing the Trump administration, asking federal courts to reverse the Pentagon's decision designating the artificial intelligence company a "supply chain risk" over its refusal to allow unrestricted military use of its technology.

Anthropic filed two separate lawsuits Monday, one in California federal court and another in the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., each challenging different aspects of the Pentagon's actions against the company.

The Pentagon last week formally designated San Francisco tech company a supply chain risk after an unusually public dispute over how its AI chatbot Claude could be used in warfare.

The lawsuits aim to undo the designation and block its enforcement.

 

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

