close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple acquires AR headset startup Mira, hires 11 of its employees

"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans," the company said in a statement

IANS Cupertino (California)
Apple

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple has acquired augmented reality (AR) headset startup Mira for an undisclosed amount, as the company launched its $3,499 Vision Pro AR headset.

According to The Verge, Apple has hired at least 11 of Mira's employees as part of the acquisition.

The report cited a private Instagram post by Mira CEO Ben Taft.

"Excited for Mira's next chapter, at Apple. Seven year journey from dorm room to acquisition," the post read.

Apple has confirmed the acquisition.

"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans," the company said in a statement.

Also Read

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Apple's pricey new Vision Pro headset is not something to be dismissed

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple's upcoming AR-MR headset may enter mass production in October

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Chinese foreign min's visit reignites anti-China demonstrations in Myanmar

Virginia crash: Plane lost contact with air traffic controllers, say FAA

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals

UN official warns of consequences of destruction of Ukrainian dam

China bullying Australia over appearance of Tibetan Prez in Canberra

Based in Los Angeles and founded by Taft in 2016, Mira had been making AR headsets for customers including Universal Studios for attractions at its Nintendo World theme parks.

Jony Ive, Apple's former product designer, was once an advisor to Mira, according to the report.

Apple has entered the era of augmented/virtual reality (AR-VR) by launching 'Vision Pro' headset that seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us.

Priced at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice.

Featuring visionOS, the world's first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, that helps users stay connected with those around them.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Augmented reality Apple Inc Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Chinese foreign min's visit reignites anti-China demonstrations in Myanmar

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang
3 min read

BJP will win more seats in 2024 LS polls than in 2019: Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks to media at Parliament, during the Budget Session in New Delhi
2 min read

We have not withdrawn support to wrestlers, says Rakesh Tikait

Bengaluru: BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event, at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, Monday, May 30, 2022. Black ink was thrown at him by an unidentified person amid the event. (PTI Photo
3 min read

China bullying Australia over appearance of Tibetan Prez in Canberra

Penpa Tsering, leader of Tibet's government-in-exile
4 min read

Top Headlines: Byju's says lenders faked debt crisis, Tesla in India & more

Byju's
3 min read

Most Popular

Sandesara brothers fighting fraud charges in India flourishing in Nigeria

Nitin Sandesara
9 min read

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

World Bank
3 min read

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

This Malaysian island has now banned Airbnb. And it isn't first to do so

v
6 min read

LIVE: Cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea to turn severe, may impact monsoon

Fisherman in the Arabian sea
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon