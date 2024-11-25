Business Standard
Home / World News / Apple CEO Tim Cook returns to China as Beijing prepares to fete CEOs

Apple CEO Tim Cook returns to China as Beijing prepares to fete CEOs

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to meet with top corporate executives today ahead of the event

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is visiting China for at least the third time this year. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News
 
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is visiting China for at least the third time this year, showing up at a suppliers’ conference on the same day a top Beijing official convened an important meeting with a group of foreign CEOs.
 
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to meet with top corporate executives on Monday ahead of the event, just as companies worldwide are bracing for President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to hike tariffs on Chinese goods. Disruptions to trade are a source of concern especially for Apple, which makes the majority of its iPhones through Foxconn in the country and counts China its biggest market after the US.
 
 
Cook’s agenda in the capital is unclear. The CEO made it a point to emphasize the importance of the Chinese supply chain during brief remarks carried by a social media account linked to state broadcaster China Central Television. “I value them very highly. We could not do what we do without them,” Cook said in response to a question about Apple’s Chinese partners.
 
Li is likely to address a gathering of businesspeople and hear from top executives of global firms such as Rio Tinto Plc, Corning Inc. and Charoen Pokphand Group, Bloomberg News has reported. The discussions will likely cover a wide range of supply chain and trade flow issues. 
 
The Apple CEO was in the capital just last month, when he promised to keep investing in the country and also underscored its vital role in the iPhone maker’s global operations. Over the weekend, Nvidia Corp. honcho Jensen Huang was in Hong Kong receiving an honorary doctorate.

Also Read

PremiumIn 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the revolutionary iPhone, which ran on Apple's patented operating system iOS. A little over a year later, Google would go on to introduce the first Android phone, the HTC Dream, sparking a rivalry that would continue fo

iPhone's rise in India: How Apple is taking on Android in premium segment

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

iPhone maker Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: CEO Tim Cook

Apple Inc, Apple company

Apple sets record India revenue driven by iPhone sales, plans 4 new stores

Apple Inc, Apple company

Apple's investors disappointed after tepid forecast amid China weakness

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Cook says company to increase investment in China: State media

Topics : Tim Cook Apple China CEOs Beijing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon