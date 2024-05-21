Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple fights 1.8 billion euro EU antitrust fine for restrictions on Spotify

The EU's crackdown on Apple also included an order to stop preventing music-streaming apps from informing users of cheaper deals away from its App Store

Apple, Apple logo

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Samuel Stolton
 
Apple Inc. is challenging a €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) fine levied by the European Union for thwarting fair competition from music-streaming rivals, including Spotify Technology SA.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The iPhone maker has filed a suit at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg to topple the March decision, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. 

The EU’s crackdown on Apple also included an order to stop preventing music-streaming apps from informing users of cheaper deals away from its App Store. 

The investigation was sparked by a complaint half a decade ago from Stockholm-based Spotify, which claimed it was forced to ramp up the price of its monthly subscriptions to cover costs associated with Apple’s alleged stranglehold on how the App Store operates.

The European Commission, the EU’s antitrust arm, said it stands ready to defend all its decisions in court.

Apple declined to comment other than pointing to an earlier blog post in which it said that EU regulators failed to uncover any credible evidence of consumer harm.

Apple’s appeal sets up yet another court battle with the EU regulator, which previously slapped the Cupertino, California-based company with a record €13 billion tax bill in a dispute over Irish state aid. The final outcome is still pending after Apple won an early round.

Silicon Valley firms have been on the receiving end of a campaign by EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager to tame their dominance through fines and regulatory actions, including a landmark new law — the Digital Markets Act.

The new rules establish a raft of dos and don’ts for some of the world’s most powerful tech firms. To bring it in line with the rules, Apple has been forced to overhaul its iOS, Safari and App Store offerings in the EU. Apple has mounted further court challenges against the regulation.
Topics : Apple Inc Spotify European Union antitrust law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon