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Home / World News / Apple turns page to John Ternus as next CEO, Tim Cook to step down on Sep 1

Apple turns page to John Ternus as next CEO, Tim Cook to step down on Sep 1

Ternus inherits a company that has already solved for size. The challenge now is to define Apple's next phase of growth

Tim Cook

Ayushi Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will hand leadership to hardware chief John Ternus on September 1, ending a 15-year run that built a $4 trillion behemoth. Cook, 65, will become executive chairman. Ternus, 50, faces a slow progress in artificial intelligence, technology that promises to transform the way consumers use devices.
 
Hardware focus in AI age
 
Ternus inherits a company that has already solved for size. The challenge now is to define Apple’s next phase of growth. 
  • Enter, Ternus: He joined Apple in 2001, and rose through hardware engineering, not operations or finance
  • Device boss: He is leading hardware engineering since 2021, overseeing iPhone, iPad and Mac development
  • Silicon shift: Has played a key role in moving Macs off Intel, bringing chip design in-house
  • What he inherits: A business heavily tied to the iPhone, with growth increasingly dependent on extensions rather than new categories
 
Tasks at hand
 
 
  • The AI shift: Rivals have moved aggressively into AI, investing in models and infrastructure; Apple’s device-led approach is riddled with delayed rollouts
  • Next category bets: Work is underway on AI-led wearables, smart home devices and a foldable iPhone, but none yet match the scale of past breakthroughs
  • Execution vs invention: The company’s strength has been discipline and consistency. The next phase may demand risk and speed.
 

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Who is John Ternus, the 25-year veteran at Apple set to be next CEO

 
On his watch
 
  • 699% jump in net income to $112 billion (as of Sep 2025)
  • Services share in revenue now over 26%, against below 9% in 2012 
  • 2.5 billion active devices
  • 200 stores added; total count now at 540
  • $1,070 the current average iPhone selling price, against $712 in 2011
  • 166,000 global employees; millions more employed in production and supply chains
 
What he ‘cooked’
 
  • Apple Watch (2015): It pushed Apple into health and fitness, building a new wearables category
  • AirPods (2016): One of Apple’s most widely adopted products
  • Apple Silicon (M1 onwards, 2020): In-house designed chip helped better control over the product road map
  • Services: Apple Music, TV+, and iCloud  turned hardware ownership into recurring revenue streams
 
Source: Agencies

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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