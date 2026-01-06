Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
At least 35 people killed, 1,200 detained in Iran's economic protests

The figure came from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests

Many mobile phone and electronics shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores on Sunday and urged others to join them in response to the rial’s rapid depreciation.

People walk past closed shops following protests over a plunge in the currency's value, in the Tehran Grand Bazaar, Tehran, Iran | Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

AP Dubai
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

The death toll in violence surrounding protests in Iran has risen to at least 35 people, activists said Tuesday.

The figure came from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests, which have been ongoing for more than a week.

It said 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran's security forces have been killed.

The group, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting, has been accurate in past unrest.

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, reported late Monday that some 250 police officers and 45 members of the Guard's all-volunteer Basij force have been hurt in the demonstrations.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran Iran economy protests

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

