Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postpones visit



Albanese said the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan would instead meet at the G7 in Japan this weekend, after Biden canceled a trip to Sydney on the second leg of his upcoming Asia trip, which was also to have included a visit to Papua New Guinea.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday a Quad summit would not go ahead in Sydney next week without US President Joe Biden, who postponed his trip to Australia due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.



A bilateral programme in Sydney with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could still go ahead next week, Albanese said.

"The Quad leaders meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week. We, though will be having that discussion between Quad leaders in Japan," Albanese told a news conference.



The Quad is an informal group that promotes an open Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an attempt to push back against its growing influence in the region.

Albanese did not comment on whether Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would still visit Sydney next week.

Also Read Quad agrees to leverage machine learning to enhance cyber security Revellers throng to New Year's parties across world after Covid hiatus After G20 FMM, New Delhi to host Quad foreign ministers' meeting today PM Modi to join US Prez Biden, attend G7, Quad summits in Japan, Australia TN CM Stalin postpones visit to Delhi due to technical snag in flight LIVE: Congress decision on Karnataka CM likely today, may split terms Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice' Biden to cut short Asia-Pacific trip due to debt ceiling stalemate: Reports Millions of children at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, Bangladesh: UNICEF



â€œThe mantra in the region is all about turning up. Turning up is half the battle. China turns up all the time, and so the optics arenâ€™t great,â€ Maude, a former Australian intelligence chief, told a panel discussion on the Quad on Wednesday.

Asia Society Policy Institute senior fellow Richard Maude said the cancellation of Biden's visit to Papua New Guinea, which would have been the first visit by an American president to an independent Pacific islands nation, could set back Washington's battle for influence with Beijing in the region.