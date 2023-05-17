close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Millions of children at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, Bangladesh: UNICEF

The trail of destruction left by Cyclone Mocha, which tore through parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar, is causing severe disruption to the lives of millions of vulnerable children, said the UNICEF

IANS United Nations
children's books

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The trail of destruction left by Cyclone Mocha, which tore through parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar, is causing severe disruption to the lives of millions of vulnerable children and families, including many already living in dire conditions, said the UNICEF.

Even as the worst of the storm has passed, the risk of landslides remains high, and further dangers, including waterborne diseases, will likely grow in the days ahead, warned the UN fund on Tuesday.

Cyclone Mocha hit the coastlines of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday afternoon, leaving behind destroyed homes, health facilities, schools, and other critical infrastructure. Many of the hundreds of thousands of people affected are refugees or internally displaced people living in poorly structured shelters in camps and hard-to-reach areas. They rely heavily on humanitarian assistance for food, water, health, education, and protection, UNICEF added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"The areas hit hardest by the storm are home to communities already living through conflict, poverty, instability, and climate and environmental shocks," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a press statement.

The situation is particularly worrisome in Myanmar. More than 16 million people, 5.6 million of them children, were in the path of the cyclone in Rakhine State and locations in the northwest, said UNICEF.

In Bangladesh, home to the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, one million Rohingya refugees faced the brunt of the heavy storms, half of them children. The refugee camps rank among the most tightly packed places on earth and are also prone to mudslides, and children live in fragile temporary shelters, UNICEF added.

Also Read

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

UN appoints Indo-Canadian coordinator for Scaling Up Nutrition Movement

UK phones to get emergency alert system to warn of life-threatening events

Bangladesh can claim to consider Bangla as UN official language: Mustafizur

Constant decline in maternal, newborn deaths in S Asia: UNICEF official

Russia's parliament denounces Europe's Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces

UNEP suggests measures to reduce 80% of world's plastic pollution by 2040

US announces criminal cases involving flow of information to Russia, China

ServiceNow joins AI wave in partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI: Report

Global economy risks stalling as China, Germany juggernauts slow: Report

Cyclone Mocha tied with Tropical Cyclone Fani in 2019 as the strongest storm ever recorded in the North Indian Ocean. Scientists recently found that, while disaster management efforts have reduced the number of deaths during cyclones in recent years, climate change is threatening this progress. They noted that escalating frequency and intensity of storms will pose a far greater risk to Bangladesh in the coming decades, it said.

While Cox's Bazar was spared the eye of the storm, thousands of people have been affected and several temporary shelters, facilities, and infrastructure for refugees have been flooded and left severely damaged, it added.

Together with local partners, UNICEF is pre-positioning and deploying supplies in Bangladesh and Myanmar to ramp up response services, including water and sanitation, child protection, health, nutrition, and education, it said.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Myanmar Bangladesh UNICEF

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Biden to cut short Asia-Pacific trip due to debt ceiling stalemate: Reports

Joe Biden
2 min read

Millions of children at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, Bangladesh: UNICEF

children's books
3 min read

Stock Market Live: Asian equities mixed; Japan GDP growth beats estimates

Sensex
2 min read

Param Bir Singh was rewarded for slandering MVA govt: Cong state chief

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Trading strategy for Nifty Metal, FMCG indices in the short-term

markets
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon