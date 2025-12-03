Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia to enforce social media age limit with fines up to $33 mn

AP Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Social media platforms must report monthly how many children's accounts they close once Australia begins enforcing its 16-year age limit next week, a minister said Wednesday.

Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube would face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) from Dec. 10 if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove accounts of Australian children younger than 16. Livestreaming service Twitch was added to the list of age-restricted platforms less than two weeks ago.

The Australian eSafety Commissioner will send the 10 platforms notices on Dec. 11 demanding information about the numbers of accounts removed. Monthly notices would follow for six months.

 

The government recognizes that age assurance may require several days or weeks to complete fairly and accurately, Communications Minister Anika Wells told the National Press Club of Australia.

However, if eSafety identifies systemic breaches of the law, the platforms will face fines, she added. The eSafety regulator said a court would apply the penalty up to the maximum if the platform had repeated violations.

Google said Wednesday that anyone in Australia under 16 would be signed out of its platform YouTube from Dec. 10 and lose features accessible only to account holders such as playlists.

Google would determine YouTube account holders' ages based on personal data contained in associated Google accounts and other signals.

We have consistently said this rushed legislation misunderstands our platform, the way young Australians use it and, most importantly, it does not fulfill its promise to make kids safer online, a Google statement said.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, said suspected young children will be removed from those platforms from Thursday.

Account holders 16 and older who were mistakenly removed could contact Yoti Age Verification and verify their age by providing government-issued IDs or a video selfie, Meta said.

The Sydney-based rights group Digital Freedom Project is hoping the High Court will issue an injunction preventing the law from taking effect next week.

A court hearing date had not been set by Wednesday.

Over the coming months, we will fight to defend this law in the High Court because parents right across Australia asked for government to step up, Wells said.

Last month, the Malaysian government said it would ban social media accounts for children younger than 16 from 2026.

Wells said the European Commission, France, Denmark, Greece, Romania and New Zealand were also interesting in setting a minimum age for social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

