Cyclone Ditwah devastation to cost Sri Lanka up to $7 billion: Official

Cyclone Ditwah devastation to cost Sri Lanka up to $7 billion: Official

Over 1.4 million people have been affected, with more than 233,000 sheltering in 1,441 relief centres

Sri Lanka Flood, Flood

According to the Disaster Management Centre, as of Tuesday, 783 homes have been destroyed and 31,417 partially damaged. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Sri Lanka's total economic loss from Cyclone Ditwah is estimated to be between $6 billion and 7 billion, which is roughly 3-5 per cent of the island nation's GDP, a senior official overseeing recovery efforts said on Wednesday.

At least 465 people died so far, and 366 remain missing as Sri Lanka grapples with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

"Given that all 25 districts are affected, we estimate the cost would be $6-7 billion," Prabath Chandrakirthi, Commissioner General of Essential Services, told reporters here.

Over 1.4 million people have been affected, with more than 233,000 sheltering in 1,441 relief centres.

 

Chandrakirthi said new legal provisions would be required to speed up post-disaster procedures.

"For example, under current laws, death certificates can only be issued after six months. We have to bring in new laws to reduce this period, he said.

Chandrakirthi said the government had decided to temporarily allow the import of frozen vegetables, as the main vegetable-growing areas in the central hilly districts have been devastated by landslides and floods.

Kandy reported the highest number of deaths at 118, followed by Nuwara Eliya with 89 and Badulla with 83, all in the central hill country.

Chandrakirthi said the house-cleaning allowance for affected families has been increased from LKR 10,000 to LKR 25,000 and will be disbursed without ownership verification.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, as of Tuesday, 783 homes have been destroyed and 31,417 partially damaged.

Telecommunications authorities said all disrupted services are expected to be restored by Thursday.

Over 4,000 communication towers went offline due to floods and landslides, of which about 2,800 of them have already been restored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka Cyclone Natural Disasters

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

