Business Standard
Home / World News / B'desh court acquits Zia's son, 48 others convicted in 2004 grenade attack

B'desh court acquits Zia's son, 48 others convicted in 2004 grenade attack

Rahman serves as the acting chairperson of Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party while in self-exile in London, and could become Bangladesh's next leader if his party is voted into power

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Zia's party welcomed Sunday's ruling | (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's High Court on Sunday acquitted former prime minister Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, and 48 others, overturning their verdicts in a deadly 2004 grenade attack on a political rally.

The ruling comes at a critical time as the South Asian country suffers political tension after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country to India in August following a mass uprising that left hundreds dead.

Rahman serves as the acting chairperson of Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party while in self-exile in London, and could become Bangladesh's next leader if his party is voted into power.

Rahman and the 48 others were found guilty in 2018 in the attack targeting a rally held by supporters of Hasina, who led the opposition at the time, leaving two dozen people dead and wounding about 300 others. A court sentenced 19 of them to death while Rahman got life in prison, with Zia's party accusing the ruling counterpart of being politically motivated.

 

A two-member judge panel scrapped Sunday the entire 2018 ruling for all 49 men, following an appeal lodged by the defendants. Shishir Monir, a defence lawyer, told reporters the court declared the trial and verdict illegal.

As a result, all defendants have been acquitted, he said.

More From This Section

idlib, syria, syrian army, RESCUE, BORDER, IMMIGRANTS, United Nations, UN, Syrian military, refugees,

Syrian army launches counterattacks to curb insurgency; Iran offers help

Joe Biden, Biden

Outgoing President Biden pardons son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan president Lai Ching te, taiwan

Taiwan Prez thanks US for his Hawaii transit stop, vows to maintain peace

plastics

Negotiators disagree on plastic pollution pact; talks to resume next yr

Belgium flag

New Belgium law gives sex workers contracts, benefits, safety protection

Zia, who ruled the country as prime minister between 2001-2006, and Hasina are the country's most powerful politicians and longtime rivals.

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus has been the country's interim leader since Hasina left, but authorities have been struggling to enforce order amid mob justice, chaos and claims of systematic targeting of minority groups, particularly Hindus, which Yunus said are "exaggerated."  Hasina's Awami League party blasted the court ruling in a Facebook post on Sunday, saying it wasn't Yunus' Kangaroo court" and that the people of Bangladesh would be the ones trying those responsible for the attacks.

Zia's party welcomed Sunday's ruling.

The attorney general's office can appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court.

The Yunus-led government has not declared any timeframe for the next election, but Rahman and his party want the new election sometime soon.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami party, which shared power with Zia's party in 2001-2006 with important portfolios in the Cabinet, said it wants to allow the Yunus-led government to stay in power to bring in reforms in various sectors before a new election.

Hasina faces charges of crimes against humanity for deaths during the summer's student-led uprising. The interim government has sought help from Interpol to arrest Hasina. It is not clear if India will respond to any request from Bangladesh for Hasina's extradition under a mutual treaty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladeshi officials turn back Iskcon members from crossing into India

Adani

Bangladesh wants to renegotiate Adani Power deal unless court cancels

Flight, plane, Airplane

Flights to Kolkata from Bangladesh dwindling due to crisis, traders hit

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Nothing should be forced on anyone, B'desh situation not good: Tripura CM

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Iskcon claims arrest of 2 more monks, secretary of Chinmoy Das in B'desh

Topics : Bangladesh Bangladesh Supreme court Khaleda Zia Sheikh Hasina Grenade blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon