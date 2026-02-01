Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 92 militants, 15 security personnel killed in ops across Pak's Balochistan

92 militants, 15 security personnel killed in ops across Pak's Balochistan

The violence was reported from many parts of Balochistan, including Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, and Pasni

Pakistan Army soldiers in North Waziristan during Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2015. Image credit: Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (Pakistan)

The banned separatist group Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Photo: Representative image

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 92 militants were killed on Saturday in clashes with Pakistan’s security forces across the southwestern province of Balochistan, according to a Reuters report. 15 security personnel also lost their lives during ongoing operations. Militants also targeted civilians in several places, killing at least 18 people, including women and children.

Where did the attacks take place?

According to the report, armed attackers struck several cities and towns, including Quetta, the provincial capital, and the port city of Gwadar. The violence was reported from many parts of Balochistan, including Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, and Pasni.
 
This led to large-scale operations by the army, police and counterterrorism teams. Hospitals in some districts were put on high alert.
 

Who carried out the attacks?

The banned separatist group Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, claimed responsibility for the attacks. The group said the strikes were carried out at the same time across the province and claimed it had killed dozens of security personnel.

Widespread unrest across provinces

In Gwadar, militants attacked a camp housing migrant workers, killing 11 people, including men, women and children, the report said. Security forces later killed six militants in the area.

Also Read

Winter, Students, Student

Delhi-NCR sees rain as IMD warns of storms and hail across north India

FASTag

Budget, FASTag rules, tobacco prices: Key things to watch out for on Feb 1

Pakistan Army

57 militants, 10 security personnel killed in ops across Pak's Balochistan

women, heatwave

India most vulnerable amid extreme heat risks, says new Oxford study

moltbook

What is Moltbook: Reddit-like social media platform where AI talks to AI

 
Officials said the situation was especially tense in Noshki after militants kidnapped the district’s top civil officer. Authorities also reported that armed men temporarily blocked roads in parts of Quetta and that an explosion was heard near a high-security zone. The situation was later brought under control.

Earlier military operations

These latest operations came a day after Pakistani security forces killed 41 militants in two separate operations in Panjgur and Harnai districts of Balochistan on Thursday and Friday. The attacks continued from late Friday night till Saturday afternoon.

Rising conflict in Balochistan

Balochistan is Pakistan’s poorest province despite being rich in natural resources. The region lags behind the rest of the country in education, jobs, and development.
 
Baloch separatist groups have increased attacks in recent years, targeting people from other provinces and foreign energy companies, whom they accuse of exploiting local resources.
 
Data from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) showed that deaths in the province rose from 787 to 956, marking an increase of nearly 22 per cent, PTI reported.

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh confirms 330 int'l observers for Feb polls; India yet to respond

ICE, Minnesota, immigration in US, US immigration

Judge denies request to halt immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota

US embassy in Venezuela

US envoy arrives in Venezuela to reopen diplomatic mission after 7 years

Damaged ice-covered trees during a winter storm in east Nashville, Tennessee

Winter storm, freezing cold grounds 2,100 flights, threatens citrus crops

Donald Trump, Trump

Feds to stay out of protests in Democratic-led cities unless asked: Trump

Topics : Balochistan Balochistan violence Pakistan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Union Budget 2026 LIVEStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayEpstein File on Bill Gates and MuskUN Funding CrisisIs Stock Market Open today?Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026