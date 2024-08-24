Business Standard
Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League members placed on remand in murder cases

Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League members placed on remand in murder cases

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the orders in the cases, Daily Star Newspaper quoted a sub-inspector working in the court as saying

Cases have been filed against many officials or ministers of the ousted Hasina-led government after she resigned and fled to India. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Saturday placed Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Anisul Huq, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and two others on different terms of remand for interrogation in four murder cases.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the orders in the cases, Daily Star Newspaper quoted a sub-inspector working in the court as saying.
Apart from the three, former chief whip ASM Feroz and former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan were also placed on remand in murder cases.
Salman, Anisul and Ziaul were placed on a fresh 10-day remand in two murder cases filed with New Market and Lalbagh police stations.
Dipu Moni was placed on a four-day remand in a case filed with Badda Police Station and Feroz was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed Bhatara Police Station.
Cases have been filed against many officials or ministers of the ousted Hasina-led government after she resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against the quota reform system in Bangladesh.
Many Hasina-led Awami League party members are in jail after the new interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge on August 8 following the fall of the previous government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)











Topics : Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Muhammad Yunus

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

