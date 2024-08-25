Business Standard
Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back to their country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night, he added.
"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice," Sarma wrote on X.
The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.
They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, Sarma said.
"In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the chief minister added.

Sarma had said on Saturday that over 30 Bangladeshis trying to enter India without valid documents have been pushed back from Assam in the last one month.
They were en route to Bengaluru and other south Indian cities in search of work in the textile industry, he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

