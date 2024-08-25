Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India were detected in Assam and sent back to their country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The duo was apprehended at Badarpur railway station and sent back to Bangladesh on Friday night, he added.

"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice," Sarma wrote on X.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, resident of an area under Modelganj police station of Bangladesh, and Sonia Akhtar of Dhaka.

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (Bangladesh)-Agartala route and were en route to Bengaluru, Sarma said.