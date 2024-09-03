Business Standard
Shots fired outside AP Dhillon's Canada home; singer informs fans he's safe

Shots fired outside AP Dhillon's Canada home; singer informs fans he's safe

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility and has threatened AP Dhillon, referencing his alleged connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, warning him to 'stay within his limits'

AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A shooting was reported on Sunday night outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Vancouver, Canada, according to media reports. The India-born Canadian artiste assured fans on Tuesday about his safety and thanked them for their support.

"I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all," he wrote on Instagram story.

AP Dhillion Insta story scrrenshot
The reports citing sources said gunfire was heard near his home in the Victoria Island in British Columbia area and Rohit Godara, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident.

Notably, the attack occurred just weeks after AP Dhillon released his music video "Old Money," featuring Salman Khan.

A threat message circulating on social media claimed that on the night of September 1, the gang carried out shootings at two locations in Canada—one on Victoria Island and the other in Woodbridge, Toronto.

The gang also issued a threat to AP Dhillon, citing his alleged links with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, warning him to "stay within his limits, or he will meet a 'dog's death'."

Meanwhile, Canadian law enforcement agencies are investigating the authenticity of the post and the details of the shootings. No official statement has been released by the police yet.

In November 2023, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a reported shooting at singer Gippy Grewal's residence in Vancouver, Canada, in the White Rock neighbourhood.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has vowed revenge against Salman Khan since he was accused of hunting a blackbuck in Rajasthan in 1998, a species revered by the Bishnoi tribes of Rajasthan. Last year, members of the Bishnoi gang fired warning shots outside Salman's Bandra residence, similar to the recent incident outside Dhillon's house.

Topics : Canada Shooting Salman Khan

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

