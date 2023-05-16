close

Bangladesh govt takes back 'extra security' to India, 3 other envoys

The attack killed 20 people - 17 foreigners, including an Indian girl. Most of the other foreigners killed in the attack were Japanese and Italians

Bangladesh has withdrawn the “extra security escort” provided to top diplomats of India and three other countries, with foreign minister A K Abdul Momen saying Dhaka will not provide this service with taxpayers' money.
 
Policemen equipped with riot gear used to escort in their vans the envoys of India, the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia during their movements in the city and an intensified security vigil for them was enforced following the July 1, 2016, Islamist militant attack in a posh Dhaka restaurant.
 
The attack killed 20 people — 17 foreigners, including an Indian girl. Most of the other foreigners killed in the attack were Japanese and Italians.
 
“The additional security protocol we were providing to ambassadors and high commissioners of some particular countries has been withdrawn. But the normal security measures for them are in place,” a diplomatic security division official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

