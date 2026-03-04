Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Maersk suspends cargo bookings for UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia amid war

Maersk suspends cargo bookings for UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia amid war

The Jeddah and King Abdullah ports in Saudi Arabia and the Salalah port in Oman remained operational while the shipping group also still accepting cargo to and from Jordan and Lebanon

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:59 PM IST
Maersk said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending most cargo bookings in and out of the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia until further notice.
 
The Jeddah and King Abdullah ports in Saudi Arabia and the Salalah port in Oman remained operational while the shipping group also still accepting cargo to and from Jordan and Lebanon.
  

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:59 PM IST

