Iran intelligence signalled openness to talks with CIA to end war: Report

Iran intelligence signalled openness to talks with CIA to end war: Report

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday ruled out for now any negotiations with the United States, days after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on his country

US-Israel strikes, Iran

A view shows the aftermath of an Israel and the US strike on a building in Tehran, Iran | Image: Reuters

Reuters
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
Operatives from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence signalled openness to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to talks on ending the war, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials briefed on the matter.
 
The offer was made through an unnamed country's spy agency, the NYT said, citing Middle Eastern officials and officials from a Western nation who spoke on condition of anonymity.
 
A source from the Iranian intelligence ministry rejected the report as "absolute lies and psychological warfare in the midst of war", Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
 
The White House and the CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 
Officials in Washington are sceptical as to whether Iran or the Trump administration is really ready for an "off-ramp", at least in the short term, the report added.
 
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday ruled out for now any negotiations with the United States, days after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on his country.
 
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Tehran wanted to talk but it â€Œwas too late, as the United States continued its military operation against Iran.

Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions CIA

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

