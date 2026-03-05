Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Israeli military attacks Iranian command centres with over 100 warplanes

Israeli military attacks Iranian command centres with over 100 warplanes

More than 250 bombs were dropped by over 100 fighter jets in the "wide-scale" strike

Representative Image: The Israeli military attacked a compound in eastern Tehran housing the headquarters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 7:07 AM IST
The Israeli military said it attacked a compound in eastern Tehran housing the headquarters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite Quds Force, the intelligence directorate, Basij paramilitary force, Iran's cyber unit, and a "unit in Internal Security responsible for suppressing protests."  More than 250 bombs were dropped by over 100 fighter jets in the "wide-scale" strike, according to an Israeli military official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

