Qatar rejects Iran's claim it targeted only US interests in Doha

Qatar rejects Iran's claim it targeted only US interests in Doha

This is the first engagement between Iran and Qatar made public since the war started over the weekend

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar | Image: Reuters

AP Doha
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:32 PM IST
Qatar on Wednesday rejected Iran's claim that it only targeted US interests there.
  Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi made the claim during a phone call earlier in the day. 
Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani "categorically rejected" it, according to a readout released by the foreign ministry. 
The minister said attacks also have targeted residential areas and critical infrastructure, including near the main airport and liquefied natural gas facilities. 
This is the first engagement between Iran and Qatar made public since the war started over the weekend.

Israel says Iran offensive was originally planned for mid-2026

Defence Minister Israel Katz has told military intelligence officers that the operation was moved up because of "developments and circumstances" including events inside Iran and "the position of the President of the United States, and the whole possibility of creating a combined operation here." The comments were provided by his office.
 

US says Iran is firing fewer ballistic missiles and drones

The chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the number of ballistic missiles fired by Iran is down by 86 per cent from Saturday, with a 23 per cent drop in missiles fired in the last 24 hours. 
"And their one-way-attack drone shots are down 73 per cent from the opening days," Caine said. 
But some experts have said Iran may be holding some weapons in reserve to prolong the conflict.

Turkey summons Iran's ambassador over missile

Turkey's foreign ministry has summoned Iran's ambassador in protest over the firing of a ballistic missile that was intercepted before entering Turkish airspace, a Turkish official says. 
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations. 
Western officials say Iran has several days' worth of ballistic missiles if it fires at current ratesThe officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.
 
One senior official said the rate of Iranian missile strikes is declining due to US and Israeli success at taking out launch sites, but said Iran may be holding back some of its stocks. 
A second official said it's "definitely an issue" that countries targeted by Iran are going through their defensive missiles, and they will have to carefully manage their own stocks.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

