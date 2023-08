Bank of Ireland glitch allowed customers to withdraw money they didn't have

Some Bank of Ireland customers were able to withdraw money they did not have Tuesday and early Wednesday after an hours-long technical glitch that also halted many of the bank's online services.

The outage allowed some customers to transfer and withdraw funds above their normal limits, the Bank of Ireland said. Customers could withdraw up to 500 ($546) with their Bank of Ireland card, the bank confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday.

They could also transfer funds from their Bank of Ireland account to a different account and withdraw up to 1,000 (USD 1,091), the bank said.

As word spread on social media, images and video footage appeared to show people lining up at ATMs in hopes of receiving the free money. As more people appeared to arrive at ATMs in large numbers on Tuesday, images of police standing on guard close by began to appear on social media.

An Garda Sochna, Ireland's national police, said it was aware of an unusual volume of activity at some ATMs across the country and that local decisions were made depending on the public safety and public order presented to members of An Garda Sochna on a case-by-case basis.

The Bank of Ireland, however, warns that all withdrawals will still appear as a debit on customer accounts.

Also Read IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming Laxman not to accompany Team India as head coach for Ireland tour: Reports UK, EU conclude new post-Brexit trade arrangement for Northern Ireland IND vs IRE: Ireland announce 15-member squad with Paul Stirling as captain CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland Oil prices stabalies as China economic fears counter tight US supply Pig kidney works in donated body, enables animal-human transplants H&M probes Myanmar garment factory abuses after Zara's walkout talk Hollywood strikes pose credit risk for $113 million municipal bond deal UK headline inflation rate easing but sugar, rent, insurance surging

These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers' accounts today, the bank said in a Wednesday statement. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us.

Beyond the withdrawals, the technical issue also impacted many online and mobile app services. On social media, a number of frustrated customers reported not being able to access their accounts or see payments.

Some stressed the difficulty of buying food and other essentials without being able to check their account balances and others noted that this wasn't the first times a technical issue at the bank has impacted them, pointing to a June glitch that similarly cut off access to online services.

The Bank of Ireland said that its online services were working again Wednesday, but that the bank's app may be slow as the bank continues to catch up on processing payments. Overnight payments should appear throughout the day, the bank said.

We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused we know we fell far below the standards our customers expect from us, the bank said.

Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael McGrath later announced he had asked the Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates the Bank of Ireland, to establish a full account" of the outage and what can be done to avoid such issues in the future.

Financial service providers have to do whatever is required to ensure continuity of service for their customers, McGrath said in a statement. "Disruption to banking services can have a significant effect on people's personal lives and on the running of businesses. Customers rightly have an expectation of a high quality of service and to be able to have uninterrupted access to services.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Central Bank confirmed that it was working with Bank of Ireland to resolve the issues impacting customers and was continuing to monitor the situation.