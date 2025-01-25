Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Banks led by Morgan Stanley prepare to sell around $3 bn of X buyout debt

Banks led by Morgan Stanley prepare to sell around $3 bn of X buyout debt

Bankers have contacted a small group of investors to assess their interest in buying chunks of at least $250 million at a discounted price in the range of 90 to 95 cents on the dollar

Twitter, X, social media

Acquisition saddled Twitter with an unprecedented amount of debt, bringing its annual interest expense from around $50 million to well over $1 billion | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Paula Seligson, Carmen Arroyo and Reshmi Basu
  A group of banks led by Morgan Stanley is preparing to sell as much as $3 billion of senior debt tied to Elon Musk’s buyout of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 
Bankers have contacted a small group of investors to assess their interest in buying chunks of at least $250 million at a discounted price in the range of 90 to 95 cents on the dollar, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. A sale may kick off as soon as next week, they said.
 
 
The approach marks the banks’ most significant effort so far to rid themselves of $13 billion of debt tied to Musk’s purchase of Twitter Inc. that got stuck on their books in 2022 after the billionaire launched a surprise bid to take the company private. Seven banks including Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. agreed to finance that deal. 
charts
 
The banks, which recently offloaded about $1 billion to multiple investors in a private transaction, plan to hold on to Twitter’s more junior debt for the time being, one of the people said.

Also Read

Meta

'Community Notes' model on Meta platforms will not apply to paid ads

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Musk is hiring for software engineer role with no degree for Everything App

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Elon Musk's deconstruction of X might show what's in store for TikTok

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

SEC sues Elon Musk for failure to disclose growing Twitter stake on time

Book Review

'We Tried to Tell Y'All': Meredith D Clark chronicles rise of Black Twitter

 
The Wall Street Journal first reported about the plans on Friday.
 
In 2022, Wall Street banks became stuck with about $40 billion of debt for acquisitions that they had underwritten in the easy-money era, as the Federal Reserve began aggressively hiking interest rates. They have since managed to offload the majority of those deals.
 
The social media giant’s transaction proved especially thorny after Musk spent months trying to back out of the Twitter purchase before being forced by a judge to close the deal. Through his ownership, Musk renamed the company to X, slashed costs and headcount, and positioned the platform as a bastion of free speech. Some of his early moves angered advertisers, threatening a much-needed source of revenue.
 
The acquisition saddled Twitter with an unprecedented amount of debt, bringing its annual interest expense from around $50 million to well over $1 billion. Since then, the banks have been waiting for an opportune moment to show investors that Musk’s ambitions for the company can justify that cost. 
More recently, Musk’s prominent role in President Donald Trump’s inner circle — including his spot at the top of the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency — has ignited a new wave of optimism around his businesses. The tone in debt markets has also improved markedly, as investors clamor for new transactions after a drought in mergers and acquisitions.
 
When the acquisition closed, banks got stuck with three tranches of debt: $6.5 billion meant to be sold to investors as senior secured leveraged loans, along with two $3 billion tranches to be replaced by secured and unsecured junk bonds. To take the company private, Musk and co-investors put up $33.5 billion of equity.
 

More From This Section

Brian Niccol

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol makes $96 mn in first four months on the job

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump deploys military force as he launches crackdown on migrants

India-UK, India UK flag

India, UK to enhance bilateral cooperation in healthcare, life sciences

Sembcorp

Sembcorp launches first greenfield largest utility-scale solar farm in Oman

dollars

Dollar on track for worst week since Nov 2023 amid Trump policy fears

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Morgan Stanley debts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon