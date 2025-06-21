Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Polls can't take place without govt's support: B'desh election body chief

Polls can't take place without govt's support: B'desh election body chief

There are various channels of communication, and we are involved in many of the government's reform and administrative activities. Everything will be clear in time

Talking about the timeline of the polls, he said, We'll announce the schedule in due time and you'll know the date then.

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

The government plays a central role in the election process, the head of Bangladesh's Election Commission said on Saturday, asserting that holding polls is "not possible" without its support.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said that no matter "how independent" the top election body is said to be, "it is not possible to hold an election without the government's support."  "We have to conduct the polls with the cooperation of the government," the Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying.

He added that the commission requires assistance from law enforcement agencies, the administration, and its officials to conduct the election.

 

Nasir Uddin made the remarks after inaugurating a training programme in the capital.

In response to a question, he said while there is no constant communication between the election commission and the government, contact is being maintained both "formally and informally".

There are various channels of communication, and we are involved in many of the government's reform and administrative activities. Everything will be clear in time, the bdnews24 news portal quoted him as saying.

Talking about the timeline of the polls, he said, We'll announce the schedule in due time and you'll know the date then.

You'll learn everything when the time comes...We do have an operational plan -- though I wouldn't call it a roadmap," he said, responding to another question.

Earlier this month, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that the national election will be held in the first half of April next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

