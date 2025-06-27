Friday, June 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UN says terrorist use of AI is 'very likely', calls for urgent action

UN says terrorist use of AI is 'very likely', calls for urgent action

A new UN report outlines how artificial intelligence could aid terrorists across cyber, physical and propaganda domains, and urges governments to act now

United Nations

AI may soon become part of terrorist arsenals, warns UN report. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Georgie Koithara New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence may soon become a fixture in terrorist arsenals, warns a new joint report by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) and the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI).
 
Titled Algorithms and Terrorism: The Malicious Use of Artificial Intelligence for Terrorist Purposes, the May 2025 report outlines how AI could be used in cyberattacks, autonomous weapons, deepfake propaganda, and terrorist financing. Though no confirmed cases of AI being used in terrorist attacks have emerged so far, the report urges immediate global action, citing signs of growing interest and experimentation.
 

Expert survey underscores perceived threat

 
A survey of 27 experts conducted for the report found that 44 per cent believe AI-based terrorism is “very likely”, with the rest calling it “somewhat likely”. 
 
 
The UN agencies highlight four core concerns: the availability of open-source AI tools; scalability of attacks; the asymmetric advantage terrorists enjoy due to fewer legal constraints; and society’s increasing dependence on digital infrastructure.

Also Read

MP CM Convoy, car tow

WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

Canada Indian

Canada Express Entry: 3,000 with Canadian work experience invited for PR

Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray join forces to protest Hindi imposition in schools

Nike

Nike to cut China output by 2026 as Trump tariffs threaten $1 billion hit

Air India

Hay found in aircraft wing delays Bangkok-bound Air India flight by 5 hours

 

ISIL’s early experiments with emerging tech

 
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant's (ISILs) early efforts demonstrate the trajectory. In 2016, the group reportedly tested self-driving cars in Syria and later developed a drone unit called the “Unmanned Aircraft of the Mujahedeen”. In 2020, an ISIL supporter shared a video showing how facial recognition might identify targets despite attempts to obscure identity—suggesting a basic awareness of AI’s potential.
 

AI applications across cyber, finance and weapons

 
The report warns of AI being used to automate password cracking, enhance ransomware, and deploy drone swarms. In financial operations, deepfake videos could be used to impersonate trusted figures, while AI-powered bots may support fraudulent crowdfunding and obscure cryptocurrency flows. 
 

Propaganda and recruitment in the age of AI

 
In the propaganda space, generative AI and social bots could reinforce extremist narratives by mimicking real users and amplifying echo chambers. These tools could improve online recruitment by simulating peer validation and ideological affinity.
 

Call for regulation and global coordination

 
The report calls for pre-emptive responses from governments, legal bodies, and private tech companies. It also urges stronger intergovernmental collaboration and tighter regulation of open-source AI platforms. 
 
“The potential for the malicious use of Artificial Intelligence for terrorist purposes merits the close attention of the international community,” the report concludes.
 

More From This Section

mental health at work, workplace mental health, employee mental well-being,

Rural schools in US struggle as Trump admin cuts mental health grants

gavel

Brazil SC clears way to hold social media companies liable for user content

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

US' Rubio, Pak PM acknowledge importance of working together for peace

Beagle, Beagle dog

US deports 70-year-old Egyptian man after he kicks CBP dog at airport

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ready to pass baton, bets big on AI revolution

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Web Reports United Nations terrorists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon