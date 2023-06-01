close

Bernard regains world's richest person title, Musk slips to 2nd place

Elon Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, to regain the title of the world's richest person only for a brief period before losing the tag again

IANS San Francisco
LVMH, Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, to regain the title of the world's richest person only for a brief period before losing the tag again.

According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, Arnault is now worth $216 billion, while Musk is worth $200 billion.

Musk, who saw his net worth tumble by more than $100 billion in 2022, had been replaced by Arnault as the world's richest man in December last year as well.

As of December 2022, Musk's worth was $168.5 billion, less than the $172.9 billion net worth of Arnault.

In January 2021, Musk became the richest person in the world for the first time, with a net worth of more than $185 billion.

Meanwhile, as of last month, Musk-owned Twitter is worth only about $15 billion, a massive 33 per cent lower than the $44 billion Musk and his co-investors paid to acquire the platform.

Twitter has struggled financially since Musk took over.

Financial services giant Fidelity had estimated in its monthly report of portfolio valuations that Twitter is now worth just one-third worth of what Musk paid for the micro-blogging platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

