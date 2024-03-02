Sensex (    %)
                        
Biden OKs military air drops of aid into Gaza after dozens die in tragedy

The president announced the move after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry

gaza

Photo: Reuters

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US will begin air-dropping humanitarian assistance into Gaza, a day after dozens of Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.
The president announced the move after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, on Thursday when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy.
Biden said the air drops will begin in the coming days.
Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a stampede linked to the chaos and that its troops fired at some in the crowd who they believed moved toward them in a threatening way. Biden made the announcement while hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White house.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

