After debate debacle, Biden seeks to reassure anxious donors at fundraisers

President Joe Biden is raising money with deep-pocketed donors in the New York area, seeking to rally them behind his reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that spread alarm among Democrats.

Saturday’s events include a fundraiser at the oceanfront Hamptons estate of hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein and his wife, Lizanne, and a reception hosted by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Democratic donors, lawmakers and strategists were rattled by Biden’s debate performance on Thursday, with some urging the president to consider stepping aside. After Biden said Friday he has no plans to do so, the fundraisers are a chance to reassure supporters that he’s capable of serving another four years in the White House.

Biden’s showing also risks diminishing his fundraising ability as Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, is gaining ground. Biden’s campaign has downplayed concerns, saying it raised $27 million between the debate day and Friday evening.

Expected attendees at the East Hampton event include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumni Eric Mindich and Nicole Davison Fox as well as actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Loews Corp. co-chairman Jon Tisch, Tiger 21 founder Michael Sonnenfeldt and film and television producer Darren Star are also on the list. The cost of entry started at $3,300, and went up to $250,000.

A bundler working on the event, who wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly, said the campaign wasn’t aware of any donors pulling out. The attendees are establishment Democrats who are likely to show affection and admiration toward Biden and pay homage to his record as president, the person said.

Biden’s campaign said the 11 p.m. to midnight period after the debate with Trump was the best hour of fundraising since Biden began his reelection bid in April 2023.

Manhattan Stops



Biden told supporters at a post-debate rally in North Carolina on Friday he’s committed to winning the November election while acknowledging his age — 81. He said he wouldn’t be running if he didn’t believe “I can do this job.”

That evening, he and first lady Jill Biden received a warm welcome at an LGBTQ+ gala in Manhattan, where he was introduced by musician Elton John. Tickets ranged from $250 to $500,000 for seats closest to the stage.





ALSO READ: For many voters, Biden-Trump debate means a tough choice just got tougher Jill Biden, speaking at a Greenwich Village fundraiser on Friday hosted by author Adriana Trigiani, acknowledged the debate was on the minds of attendees — but relayed the private support she had offered her husband.

“After last night’s debate, he said, ‘You know, Jill, I don’t know what happened. I didn’t feel that great.’ And I said, ‘Look, Joe, we are not going to let 90 minutes define the four years that you’ve been president,’” the first lady said.

On Saturday evening, Biden is due at Murphy’s Middletown, New Jersey, home. Those scheduled to attend include the Carlyle Group’s James Attwood, Agnes Hsu-Tang, who leads the New York Historical Association, and Andy Berndt, who heads Google’s Creative Lab.

Biden also raised money at Murphy’s home in 2022.

Trump outraised Biden in May for the second consecutive month, fueled by a surge in donations after his 34-count conviction in his New York trial for falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments to an adult film actress.