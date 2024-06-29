Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UK's Labour Party vows to eliminate anti-India sentiments within its ranks

The party's resolution during an annual conference under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in favour of international intervention in Kashmir was widely seen as having cost it British Indian votes

london

There have also been concerns over some Labour councillors espousing pro-Khalistan views. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India London
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK's Opposition Labour Party, hoping to win a mandate to form a government after the July 4 general election, has committed itself to stamping out anti-India sentiments within its ranks and building a strong strategic partnership with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration.
The party's resolution during an annual conference under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in favour of international intervention in Kashmir was widely seen as having cost it British Indian votes in the 2019 general election.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
There have also been concerns over some Labour councillors espousing pro-Khalistan views.
At a Political Hustings' event for Britain's South Asian community organised by Asian Voice' in partnership with City Sikhs and City Hindus Network in London on Friday evening, Labour Party chair and shadow secretary of state for women and equalities Anneliese Dodds claimed that the party led by Keir Starmer is confident of having cleansed its ranks of any members with such extremist views.
We would certainly never take any group of voters, wherever they're from, for granted; we're working hard for everyone's votes, said Dodds, in response to a question posed by PTI on winning back Indian diaspora voters alienated in the last polls.
If there is any evidence on that [anti-India sentiment], whichever group of people, I will do something about that, she stated, calling upon the incredible diaspora community to furnish her details of any party representatives who may pose a threat to closer India-UK ties under a future Labour-led government.
Going beyond warm words, we want to build that practical, strong relationship. Labour has talked a lot about a strategic partnership with India that covers trade but we want to see cooperation in other areas as well such as new technologies, the environment, security, she said.

More From This Section

Boeing

Canadian airline cancels 150 flights after surprise stir by mechanics union

Storms, Natural disasters, Natural calamities

Tropical storm Beryl swirls toward Caribbean, may strengthen into hurricane

Nepal landslide

Landslide hits Nepal villages, 9 people including an entire family killed

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China tightens management of rare earths, approves new regulation

Pakistan flag

Pakistan seeks small, modern arms from US for 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam'

On the incumbent Conservative Party side, its candidate for Dudley North in the West Midlands region of England recently stoked controversy with an official campaign letter stating only he would speak up for Kashmir in the British Parliament.
Marco Longhi, who is contesting against Labour's British-Indian pick Sonia Kumar, also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election for a third term as a cause for concern for Britain's Kashmiris.
Felicity Buchan, Minister at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, sought to highlight her party's pro-India track record at the hustings including having a Prime Minister of Indian heritage in Rishi Sunak.
I think that the relationship with India is incredibly important... the diaspora that we have in the UK adds so much to our life here in the UK, said Buchan, Tory MP candidate for Kensington and Bayswater in London.
We have very strong historic and cultural ties, but there is so much to be done going forward. We are negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) at the moment it's a big priority for both our Prime Ministers, but it's not just the trade deal, she said, highlighting collaborations in fields such as COVID vaccines and defence and security.
Lord Christopher Fox, a Liberal Democrat peer who sits on the House of Lords International Agreements Committee which scrutinises trade deals, also referenced the FTA which aims to enhance the GBP 38. 1 billion India-UK trading partnership but is currently stalled in the fourteenth round of negotiations amid the election cycles in both countries.
There are clear stumbling blocks that have prevented us from getting to the point where we were supposed to have got to. But let's look at this from the UK's perspective: there is a huge benefit to getting this deal done. The economy in India is racing ahead. The technology in India is racing ahead. And it's really important for the United Kingdom that we're linking ourselves with this fantastic economy, said Fox. Pallavi Devulapalli, the Green Party spokesperson for health, social care and public health and candidate from South West Norfolk, pointed to the party's new Green Friends of India group created "specifically to foster India-UK relations, promote trade, promoting cultural exchange, and just really strengthening ties.
All parties and independent candidates are now in the midst of a final dash for votes, including from a significant electorate within the UK's 1.8 million strong Indian diaspora, ahead of voting day on Thursday.

Also Read

Tata Steel

Tata Steel UK begins legal action against union, fears plant closure

Rugs

Jaipur Rugs opens store in UK, plans to open two more int'l stores in FY25

Houthis Yemen

Yemen Houthi rebel attack targets ship as US aircraft carrier heads home

Ajy Hinduja Familly

Who are UK's billionaire Hindujas? Why were they jailed by Swiss Court?

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway ministerAshwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

India, UK ministers to address annual IGF at election inflection point

Topics : Britain Britain elections Kashmir conflict Free Trade Agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon