Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tropical storm Beryl swirls toward Caribbean, may strengthen into hurricane

A hurricane watch was issued for Barbados as the island's meteorological service warned of flash flooding and power outages

Storms, Natural disasters, Natural calamities

Only one hurricane of record has formed east of the Caribbean in June. (Representative Image)

AP San Juan (Puerto Rico)
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tropical Storm Beryl chugged toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday and could strengthen into the year's first hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday.
A hurricane watch was issued for Barbados as the island's meteorological service warned of flash flooding and power outages. Beryl is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm before reaching Barbados, with its center forecast to pass some 26 miles (45 kilometers) south of the island, said Sabu Best, the meteorological service's director.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On Saturday, Beryl was located about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was moving west at 21 mph (33 kph).
We need to be ready, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said in a public address late Friday. You and I know when these things happen, it is better to plan for the worst and pray for the best.
She noted that thousands of people are in Barbados for the Twenty20 World Cup cricket final, with India and South Africa playing in the capital, Bridgetown, on Saturday.
Beryl is the second named storm in what is predicted to be a busy hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30 in the Atlantic. Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Alberto came ashore in northeast Mexico with heavy rains that resulted in four deaths.

More From This Section

Nepal landslide

Landslide hits Nepal villages, 9 people including an entire family killed

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China tightens management of rare earths, approves new regulation

Pakistan flag

Pakistan seeks small, modern arms from US for 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam'

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Iran goes to runoff polls between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili

Julian Assange, Julian, Assange

How Julian Assange, US prosecutors arrived at plea deal to end his case

The development of a tropical storm this far east in the tropical Atlantic is uncommon, though not unprecedented, wrote Michael Lowry, a Florida-based hurricane expert, in a forecast. Only five named storms on record have formed in the tropical Atlantic east of the Caribbean.
Of those, only one hurricane of record has formed east of the Caribbean in June, he added.
Mark Spence, manager of a hostel in Barbados, said in a phone interview that he was calm about the approaching storm.
It's the season. You can get a storm any time, he said. I'm always prepared. I always have enough food in my house.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts the 2024 hurricane season is likely to be well above average, with between 17 and 25 named storms. The forecast calls for as many as 13 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
An average Atlantic hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven of them hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
Beryl is expected to drop up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain in Barbados and nearby islands, and a high surf warning of waves up to 13 feet (4 meters) was in effect.
The storm is approaching the southeast Caribbean just days after the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago reported major flooding in the capital of Port-of-Spain as a result of an unrelated weather event.
Meanwhile, a no-name storm earlier this June dumped more than 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain on parts of South Florida, stranding numerous motorists on flooded streets and pushing water into some homes in low-lying areas.

Also Read

Storm

Power outages could linger for days after storms batter Texas again, 1 dead

Storm

Storms leave outages across Texas, cleanup continues after deadly weekend

lightning

Cyclonic storm Remal: Tripura govt issues red alert in four districts

Storm, Storm Lee

5 dead and at least 35 hurt as tornadoes ripped through Iowa, say officials

S Jaishankar,Jaishankar

Storm brewing, vital to have safe pair of hands to take India through: EAM

Topics : storm Caribbean cruise Hurricane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon