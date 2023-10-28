close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Biden to travel to San Francisco to host APEC Summit participants

Biden, who will be leaving the White House on November 14, has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the APEC Leadership Summit, but his visit has not been confirmed yet

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Photo: AP)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden will be travelling to San Francisco to host the representatives of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week.
Biden, who will be leaving the White House on November 14, has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the APEC Leadership Summit, but his visit has not been confirmed yet.
The president will highlight the strength and resilience of the US economy, "our longstanding economic ties with the Asia-Pacific, the surge of job-creating investments from APEC economies into the US in recent years, and the role of the US economy in driving growth and innovation in the Asia-Pacific and globally", White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"He will also reaffirm our commitment to partnering with APEC economies to chart the next chapter of sustainable, inclusive regional growth, further strengthen the ties between our economies and our populations, and support American families and workers," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Biden to follow CDC guidelines during his India visit for G20 Summit: US

Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, WH face 'serious differences'

Debt limit standoff brings little action, world leaders watch for progress

US lawmakers led by Schumer arrive in China on first such visit since 2019

Blinken intends to go to China as soon as conditions allow: US State dept

India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel

Palestine urges for immediate intervention to stop "rapid developments"

Israel steps up attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory's communications

Agreement reached for Biden-Xi talks, but details still being worked out

Release of hostages requires Israel ceasefire, says Hamas official

Topics : Joe Biden United States APEC summit San Francisco

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon