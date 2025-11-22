Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bill Ackman prepares for Pershing Square IPO, eyeing debut in 2026

Bill Ackman prepares for Pershing Square IPO, eyeing debut in 2026

In what would be a unique double IPO, Ackman is looking to simultaneously list a new investment fund along with Pershing Square

Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management

Ackman has been laying the groundwork in recent years for what would be a rare market debut of a large hedge fund management firm | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Katherine Burton
 
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is revving up a long-anticipated plan to hold an initial public offering for his Pershing Square Capital Management, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter. 
Ackman is talking with advisers and has informed some of his firm’s investors of his intent to seek a listing in 2026 — potentially as soon as the first quarter, the newspaper said. Still, the talks are preliminary and the initiative could get shelved depending on market conditions, it said.
 
In what would be a unique double IPO, Ackman is looking to simultaneously list a new investment fund along with Pershing Square, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
 
A spokesperson for Pershing Square reached by Bloomberg News declined to comment.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Emmvee Photovoltaic share makes muted debut, lists flat at ₹217 on BSE, NSE

IPO

Fujiyama Power IPO allotment today, Nov 18; check status, GMP, listing date

IPO Subscription

IPO Subscription Status Explained What It Means for Retail Investors

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here

Groww

Groww shares up 53% against issue price in 2 days; market-cap nears ₹1 trn

 
Ackman has been laying the groundwork in recent years for what would be a rare market debut of a large hedge fund management firm. Last year, he agreed to sell a stake in Pershing in a private deal that valued it at more than $10 billion and served as a prelude to an IPO — which a person with knowledge of the matter said at the time could take place as soon as late 2025.
 
Ackman, 59, made a name for himself as an activist investor with an outsize presence on social media and a willingness to take concentrated positions in a relatively small roster of stocks. He has a net worth of $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
 
Most of Pershing Square’s assets are in Pershing Square Holdings Ltd., a closed-end fund that trades in London that holds 15 positions and managed $19.3 billion at the end of October. It generated a return of more than 17% this year through Nov. 18.
 
Ackman said last year he planned to list a similar fund on the New York Stock Exchange called Pershing Square USA Ltd. He had a target of raising as much as $25 billion, but temporarily pulled the listing after only raising about $2 billion. 
 
In May, Pershing Square struck a deal to boost its Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. stake to almost 47% in a plan to build an insurer and expand the real estate company into a company with controlling stakes in other public and private businesses. He likened the model to what Warren Buffett built at Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which has greatly benefited from using insurance company holdings to provide low-cost capital for other investments.

More From This Section

Dozens of firefighters battle blaze on container ship docked at LA port

Dozens of firefighters battle blaze on container ship docked at LA port

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Nov. 18

Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress after fallout with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finland's President Alexander Stubb walk during a meeting, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025 RE

Loss of US intelligence may harm Ukraine more than a halt in weapons

Zohran Mamdani, Donald Trump

I'd 'feel comfortable' in Mamdani's New York, says Trump after 1st meeting

Premier Giorgia Meloni

Italy wins Moody's upgrade for 1st time since 2002 on political stability

Topics : IPO IPOs Wall Street Hedge funds hedge fund hedge fund managers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon