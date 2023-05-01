Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio

Legacy Blue tick owners on Twitter were in for a surprise on Monday when a minor edit in their bio resulted in getting their Blue badge back, albeit briefly.

A bug in Twitter resulted in legacy blue check holders briefly get their Blue badge back after their updated their bio.

However, once they refreshed the page, the Blue tick disappeared.

It was also unclear if the followers saw the Blue badge reappearing.

Twitter still retains code that shows which users are legacy verified, as opposed to Blue verified, reports TechCrunch.

The bug was likely caused by a glitch involving internal codes.

On April 20, Chaos prevailed on Twitter when Elon Musk finally removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it.

In India, the Twitter users have to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status.

As more than 4 lakh legacy verified users bid goodbye to the Blue check marks, some celebrities were offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription "on behalf of Musk".

Musk later said that verified accounts on the microblogging site will now be prioritised. This development might give special attention to people who have had their accounts verified.

--IANS

na/