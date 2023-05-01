First Republic Bank seized, sold to JPMorgan for nearly $10.6 billion



JPMorgan, already the biggest bank in the US, has also entered into a loss-share agreement with the FDIC on single family, residential and commercial loans it bought, but will not take First Republic Bank’s corporate debt or preferred stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it will buy most of First Republic Bank’s assets after regulators seized the troubled lender at the weekend, marking the third failure of a major US bank in two months. Under the deal, which came after an auction, JPMorgan will pay $10.6 billion to the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for most of the assets of the San Francisco-based bank, whose failure is the largest since Washington Mutual in 2008.



First Republic disclosed last week that it had suffered more than $100 billion in outflows in the first quarter and was exploring options, increasing stress in the banking sector. The deal allows for an orderly failure of First Republic and avoids regulators having to insure all the bank’s deposits, as they had to do when two others collapsed in March.







Timeline: Road to First Republic Bank's collapse; to be sold to JPMorgan Among individual movers, Citizens Financial Group, PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp, and US Bancorp fell between 2.2 and 7 per cent. Shares of regional lenders fell in morning trading on Monday following the collapse. The KBW Regional Banking Index was down 1 per cent.

First Republic shares tumbled 43.3 per cent in pre-market trading on Monday before they were halted. The bank’s stock has lost 97 per cent of its value this year. JPMorgan shares rose 2.7 per cent.



The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said it had taken possession of First Republic and the FDIC would act as its receiver. The FDIC estimated in a statement that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) would be about $13 billion. The final cost will be known when the FDIC ends the receivership. JPMorgan was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group, which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction by US regulators.



JPMorgan has assumed all of the bank’s deposits, it said, and will repay $25 billion of the $30 billion big banks deposited with First Republic in March. New York-based JPMorgan will take on $173 billion of loans, $30 billion of securities and $92 billion of deposits. The US Treasury Department welcomed the resolution, saying it was done at “least cost” to the DIF.



The rescue comes less than two months after a deposit flight from US lenders forced the Fed to step in with emergency measures to stabilise markets. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated. The acquired businesses will be overseen by JPMorgan’s Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) Co-CEOs, Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, it said.



JPMorgan said it expected to achieve a one-time, post-tax gain of approximately $2.6 billion after the deal which did not reflect an estimated $2 billion dollars of post-tax restructuring costs likely over the next 18 months. “Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” said Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimise costs to the DIF.”



The failed bank’s 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank from today, it added JPMorgan has been on a buying spree since 2021, acquiring more than 30 companies in deals totaling more than $5 billion. It said the bank would be “very well-capitalised” with a common equity tier one (CET1) ratio consistent with its 13.5 per cent first quarter 2024 target and keep healthy liquidity buffers.

US regulators have been slow to approve large bank deals, while the US government has also cracked down on anti-competitive practices.