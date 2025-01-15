Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 07:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Boeing's aircraft deliveries, orders in 2024 reflect company's rough year

Boeing's aircraft deliveries, orders in 2024 reflect company's rough year

Deliveries are an important source of cash for plane manufacturers since buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price when their orders are fulfilled

Boeing

Boeing said it supplied 348 jetliners during the year. (Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing delivered less than half the number of commercial aircraft to customers than its European rival in 2024 as the American aerospace giant's output suffered under intensified government scrutiny and a factory workers' strike, according to data released Tuesday.

Boeing said it supplied 348 jetliners during the year. That was more than a third fewer than the 528 the company finished for airlines and leasing outfits in 2023 and less than half the number of jetliners that Airbus delivered last year.

Deliveries are an important source of cash for plane manufacturers since buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price when their orders are fulfilled.

 

More than three-quarters of the planes that Boeing furnished were 737 Max jets, a stark reminder of how integral its best-selling airline model has been to the company's fortunes and challenges. Boeing has lost money since 2019 following the crashes of two then-new Max jets that killed 346 people.

The company expected to ramp up production in 2024. Instead, a panel called a door plug blew off a 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, in early January. In the wake of the incident aboard an Alaska Airlines flight, the Federal Aviation Administration capped production of Max jets until Boeing could convince federal regulators it had corrected manufacturing quality and safety issues.

Also Read

Boeing

Donating $1 million to Trump presidential inaugural fund, says Boeing

Boeing

Boeing culture overhaul a 'work in progress': Outgoing US transport secy

flight

Air India becomes first Indian airline to offer Wi-Fi on domestic flights

plane crash

S Korean investigators extract black box data to find exact cause of crash

Boeing

Boeing secures year's largest 737 MAX order: 100 jets for Pegasus Airlines

The hit to the company's finances and reputation extended to sales of new aircraft. Boeing received no 737 Max orders for at least two months and ended the year far behind Airbus in total net orders for commercial planes, an indicator that factors in cancellations.

Airbus had 826 net orders, while Boeing had 317.

A strike by the machinists who assemble the 737 Max, along with the 777 jet and the 767 cargo plane at factories in Renton and Everett, Washington, halted production at those facilities and hampered Boeing's delivery capability.

The walkout ended after more than seven weeks when the company agreed to pay raise and improved benefit demands.

Boeing has been losing money since 2019, after two Max jets crashed, killing 346 people. It needs the cash it earns from delivering new planes to begin digging out of a deep financial hole.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

wildfire

Southern California faces new wildfire warnings as winds regain strength

Joe Biden, Biden

Prez Biden moves to lift state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Krishnamoorthi leads resolution for Tamil language, heritage month in US

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump announces External Revenue Service for foreign revenue collection

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hostages, prisoners swap terms in Israel-Hamas draft ceasefire deal

Topics : Boeing aircraft Europe Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon