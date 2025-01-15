Business Standard

World News

Prez Biden moves to lift state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba

The US would also ease some economic pressure on Cuba, as well as a 2017 memorandum issued by then-president Donald Trump toughening US posture toward Cuba

AP Washington
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

The Biden administration on Tuesday is notifying Congress of its intent to lift the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House announced, as part of a deal facilitated by the Catholic Church to free political prisoners on the island.

Senior US administration officials, who previewed the announcement on the condition of anonymity, said "many dozens" of political prisoners and others considered by the US to be unjustly detained would be released by the end of the Biden administration at noon on January 20.

The US would also ease some economic pressure on Cuba, as well as a 2017 memorandum issued by then-president Donald Trump toughening US posture toward Cuba.

 

The determination by the outgoing one-term Democrat is likely to be reversed as early as next week after Trump, the Republican who is now president-elect, takes office and Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio assumes the position of America's top diplomat.

Rubio, whose family left Cuba in the 1950s before the communist revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, has long been a proponent of sanctions on the communist island. Rubio will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing and is expected to address his Cuban roots in his testimony.

In the final days of Trump's first administration, on January 11, 2021, the White House reinstated the designation, which had been reversed during the period of rapprochement between Cuba and the US during Barack Obama's second term as president. In doing so, the Trump administration cited Cuba's support for Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro, and its refusal to extradite Colombian rebels to Colombia, among other issues, including its continued harbouring of wanted Americans.

The move to designate Cuba by Trump was one of several foreign policy moves he made in the final days of his first term.

Human rights groups and activists, including the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, have been pressing the Biden administration to lift the designation.

Congress and the incoming Trump administration will have the opportunity to review and potentially reverse Biden's actions, though the senior US administration officials said the Biden administration had determined there was "no credible evidence" that Cuba was currently engaged in supporting international terrorism.

There was no immediate comment from the Trump transition team or from Rubio or his office, but one of his Republican colleagues on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, quickly denounced the Biden administration move.

"Today's decision is unacceptable on its merits," Cruz said in a statement. "The terrorism advanced by the Cuban regime has not ceased. I will work with President Trump and my colleagues to immediately reverse and limit the damage from the decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Cuba US-Cuba

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

