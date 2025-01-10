Business Standard

Home / World News / Donating $1 million to Trump presidential inaugural fund, says Boeing

Donating $1 million to Trump presidential inaugural fund, says Boeing

Boeing is joining many major US companies including General Motors, Ford, Microsoft and Meta in donating for the Jan. 20 event

Boeing

Boeing also faces continuing tougher oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing is donating $1 million to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, a spokesperson for the US planemaker said on Thursday. 
Boeing is joining many major US companies including General Motors, Ford, Microsoft and Meta in donating for the Jan. 20 event.
 
The planemaker previously donated $1 million to the last three presidential inaugurations, including Trump's first in 2017. 
American Airlines separately confirmed on Thursday it is also donating $1 million. 
In 2016, Trump extracted a promise from Boeing that the cost of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion, and the company has since lost more than $2 billion on the significantly delayed program to deliver two new presidential aircraft. 
 
Boeing also faces continuing tougher oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration, a year after a door panel missing four key bolts flew off a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 in mid-air. 
Trump's nominee to head the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, told Reuters last month he wanted to make sure "we have safe planes coming out of Boeing." The FAA announced a new audit of Boeing in October. The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Duffy on Wednesday.

Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump Boeing

Jan 10 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

