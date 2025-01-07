Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Boeing culture overhaul a 'work in progress': Outgoing US transport secy

Boeing culture overhaul a 'work in progress': Outgoing US transport secy

US aviation safety regulators dramatically stepped up scrutiny of the planemaker during Buttigieg's last year in office in response to the near-catastrophe

Boeing

Buttigieg said he’d expect the government will continue to closely monitor the planemaker because aviation safety is a bipartisan issue | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Allyson Versprille 
Departing US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he’s starting to see progress at Boeing Co., while cautioning it will take time to fully address the issues that led to a door-sized panel blowing off one of its planes last January.  
“What we really need to see is a pretty profound culture change that will be ultimately proven out by the results, and that’s results over the long term,” Buttigieg said in an interview on Monday. “That is a work in progress for them.”
 
US aviation safety regulators dramatically stepped up scrutiny of the planemaker during Buttigieg’s last year in office in response to the near-catastrophe. US Federal Aviation Administration officials have increased surprise factory audits and met with company personnel weekly as Boeing carries out a broad plan to improve quality controls inside its factories. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker last week said permanent change at the company will be a multi-year effort. 
 
 
Boeing last week provided an update on a series of reforms it’s made in the past year, such as increased inspections that have helped reduce defects in 737 fuselages produced by a key supplier. 

Also Read

flight

Air India becomes first Indian airline to offer Wi-Fi on domestic flights

plane crash

S Korean investigators extract black box data to find exact cause of crash

Boeing

Boeing secures year's largest 737 MAX order: 100 jets for Pegasus Airlines

Boeing

Boeing resumes 767 and 777 wide-body production after machinists' strike

Boeing

Boeing likely to restart 737 MAX production a month after strike ended

 
Oversight of the planemaker will soon pass to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration once he begins his second term in office on Jan. 20. That leaves Boeing in limbo as it awaits key decisions by the agency, such as the long-delayed certification of the 737 Max 7 and Max 10.
 
Trump nominated Fox News contributor and former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy to succeed Buttigieg. Trump has yet to name someone for the FAA’s top job, after Whitaker last month said he would step down when Trump takes office.
 
Buttigieg said he’d expect the government will continue to closely monitor the planemaker because aviation safety is a bipartisan issue.
 
“I hope that making sure that Boeing makes the progress they need to make will be just as much of a priority for any other administration as it has been for ours,” he said.
 
Final weeks 
Buttigieg said his department plans to continue doling out billions of dollars in grants for infrastructure projects in the final weeks before Trump’s inauguration. Transportation officials also will discuss ways to cut the time between when a project is announced and its completion, he said. 
 
In addition, the department may announce a few more policy moves, Buttigieg said, though he declined to discuss specifics. 
 
“We really want to make sure we make the most of every day that we’re here,” he said.
 
Buttigieg championed consumer protection issues during his time leading the department, such as new rules to provide automatic refunds to passengers when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.
 
Other efforts that began under his watch will pass to the Trump administration, including probes of airline loyalty programs and Delta Air Lines Inc.’s handling of a technology outage that led to thousands of canceled flights earlier this year.
 
As for his own next chapter, Buttigieg was circumspect about what’s ahead.
 
“All I can say for sure is a few days off and some family time,” he said. “I’m determined not to make any big life decisions too quickly.” 
 

More From This Section

Meloni, Giorgia Meloni

Meloni's closeness to Musk and Trump is a win-win but also a big risk

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump keeps world guessing over how he intends to impose tariffs

Toyota Woven City

Toyota to open futuristic city in Japan, will move in first 100 residents

Traffic on the Johor–Singapore causeway

Singapore and Malaysia to finalise deal creating vast economic zone

Trump Jr, Donald Trump Jr

Trump Jr plans surprise visit to Greenland after talk of US purchase

Topics : Boeing United States planemakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon