Home / World News / Boeing to pay $50,000 in settlement over suicide of quality inspector

Boeing to pay $50,000 in settlement over suicide of quality inspector

John Barnett, ex-Boeing employee, died in March 2024 while giving a deposition in his lawsuit claiming retaliation for reporting safety concerns at the company

Boeing “denied and continues to deny that any act or omission on its part” contributed to Barnett’s injury or death, according to the filing | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Julie Johnsson
 
Boeing Co agreed to pay at least $50,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of John Barnett, a whistleblower who took his own life last year. 
Barnett, a former Boeing employee, died in March 2024 at a time when he had been giving a deposition as part of litigation that he filed alleging that he faced retaliation for flagging safety concerns at the company. 
 
His death, later ruled a suicide, made headlines globally and brought scrutiny of the manufacturing practices and culture at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner factories in North Charleston, South Carolina. At the time, Boeing was also dealing with federal investigations of a Seattle-area factory after a door-shaped plug blew out of an airborne 737 Max.
 
 
The two sides also agreed to a “full, final and confidential settlement” that would dismiss all claims brought by Barnett and his estate, including the case being pursued at the time of his death, according to a Friday filing requesting approval from a federal judge in Charleston. The terms of the broader agreement, including any additional payment by Boeing, were not disclosed.

Of the $50,000 settlement for the wrongful death claim, $20,000 will go to pay legal fees and costs, with the remainder paid to the plaintiffs.
 
Boeing “denied and continues to deny that any act or omission on its part” contributed to Barnett’s injury or death, according to the filing.
 
“We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s death and extend our condolences to his family as we reach this resolution,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Boeing took actions several years ago to review and address the issues that Mr. Barnett raised.”

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

