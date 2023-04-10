close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BofA sees meaningful risks of Q2 US economic contraction after recent data

BofA pointed to data from April 3 showing US manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The U.S. economy is at risk of shrinking in the second quarter, BofA Global Research wrote in a client note, following recent economic data that hinted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were cooling the economy.
 
"This week's data flow is consistent with our view that the U.S. economy slowed steadily over the course of 1Q 2023," BofA economists wrote in a note dated Friday and emailed Monday. "As a result, the hand-off to 2Q looks weak. We see meaningful risks of a contraction in GDP in 2Q."
 
BofA pointed to data from April 3 showing U.S. manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged.

Also Read

Fed hikes rate again by 75 basis points, hints at entering end phase

How will US Fed and BoE rate action affect markets this week?

Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll

Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Rupee at over 1-month low on renewed Federal Reserve rate hike fears

J&J talc unit second bankruptcy must be dismissed, victims' lawyers say

5 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building, shooter dead: Police

Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after global banking crisis

Emmanuel Macron's comments on Taiwan raise questions on EU global ties

Samsung's cut in memory chip production is good news for industry

Topics : BofA | US economy | US Fed rate hike

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon