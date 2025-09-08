Monday, September 08, 2025 | 06:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bolsonaro backers rally before verdict as Lula asserts sovereignty

Bolsonaro backers rally before verdict as Lula asserts sovereignty

President Silva said Brazil will not accept foreign influence in its domestic affairs, in yet another reference to persistent criticism and sanctions imposed on his country by Donald Trump

Jair Bolsanaro, former Brazil PRESIDENT

Tens of thousands of supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets | Image: X

AP Rio De Janeiro
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tens of thousands of supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets on Sunday, the country's Independence Day, to rally against the Supreme Court ahead of its verdict this week in their leader's alleged coup trial.

On Saturday evening, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Brazil will not accept foreign influence in its domestic affairs, in yet another reference to persistent criticism and sanctions imposed on his country by his American counterpart Donald Trump.

In recent years, Bolsonaro's allies have turned September 7 into an annual show of political force. Lula sought to turn the focus of this year's Independence Day to sovereignty.

 

Crowds dressed in yellow and green once again gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and the capital Brasilia to back Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest ahead of his verdict.

Their favourite target was Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur of the case.

Also Read

crude oil, oil

India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Fabio

Brazil's Fabio breaks world record for football's most capped male player

lula da silva, brazil president, brazil president lula da silva

Brazil's Lula announces $5.5 bn in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

exporters, trade, tariff

Brazil, Poland, Africa may offer export opportunities for auto parts makers

Narendra Modi, Lula da silva

PM Modi speaks to Brazil's Lula, leaders promise to boost India-Brazil ties

Bolsonaro is standing trial for allegedly leading a coup to stay in power despite his 2022 election defeat to Lula. He denies the charges and says he is being politically persecuted.

A research group of Sao Paulo University said about 40,000 Bolsonaro supporters attended the protest in the metropolis, a similar figure to other demonstrations earlier this year.

At the peak of his influence, Bolsonaro drew hundreds of thousands of people to the same streets.

Still, the enthusiasm of his diehard right-wing voters ran strong on Sunday, with many professing his innocence.

If he (Bolsonaro) wanted to stay in power, he would have been successful. Brazilians need to wake up, former military officer Suieton Souza, who had a sarong mingling the American and Brazilian flags wrapped around his shoulders, said on Copacabana Beach in Rio.

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of the president, wore a shirt that read "Bolsonaro 2026", though his father is barred from running.

Flavio once again called de Moraes a dictator. In 2023, Brazil's top electoral court ruled Jair Bolsonaro ineligible until 2030 for abuse of power.

In Sao Paulo, a giant United States flag was carried by supporters of the ex-leader, who was represented by governor Tarcisio de Freitas, a presidential hopeful, and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro, who delivered a tearful speech on the city's main artery.

He loves his nation and his people, but he is suffering. I tell him everyday that he will win. I believe and I trust in God's answer to our nation, Michelle Bolsonaro said.

Fewer Bolsonaro supporters were seen at the traditional Independence Day military parade in Brasilia, which Lula and his supporters attended.

"It is amazing that they have the guts to come out to defend Bolsonaro and ask Congress to pardon him when Trump imposes tariffs to hurt us just because they are friends, said Maria do Socorro Santos, 62, who was wearing a red shirt with the leftist leader's face.

Trump directly tied a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian imported goods to Bolsonaro's trial, which he called a witch hunt". The US president also sanctioned de Moraes.

Saturday night, Lula delivered a national message ahead of Independence Day celebrations and said Brazil will not be anyone's colony", in yet another reference to Trump.

A few thousand of Lula's supporters also demonstrated in major cities -- but in defence of the proceedings at the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump ready for phase two of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump

Trump says he had a good conversation with Kazak President Tokayev

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

Sanctions on nations buying Russian oil can hurt Moscow economy: Bessent

france election

Why France's financial woes are pushing its govt to the brink

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Oli says 'nation first' amid social media ban protests in Nepal

Topics : Donald Trump Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon