Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Brazil top court threatens to suspend X operations amid ongoing feud

Brazil top court threatens to suspend X operations amid ongoing feud

Earlier this month, X said it was removing all remaining Brazil staff in the country effective immediately

x, Twitter

Brazilian Supreme Court justice has threatened to shut down the local operations of X. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Rio de Janeiro
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has threatened to shut down the local operations of X, formerly Twitter, unless its billionaire owner Elon Musk names an in-country legal representative within 24 hours.
The order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday is the latest development in an ongoing feud with Musk's platform. The company has clashed with de Moraes earlier this year over free speech, accounts associated with the far-right and misinformation, and it claims to be a victim of censorship.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Earlier this month, X said it was removing all remaining Brazil staff in the country effective immediately, saying de Moraes had threatened its legal representative with arrest.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified X of de Moraes' order in a reply to a post from the company's global government affairs account on the social platform.
In case of non-compliance with the determination, the decision could bring about suspension of the social media network's activities in Brazil, the court said in a statement.
In the United States, free speech is a constitutional right that's much more permissive than in many countries, including Brazil, where de Moraes in April ordered an investigation into Musk over the dissemination of defamatory fake news and another probe over possible obstruction, incitement and criminal organisation.
Brazil's political right has long characterised de Moraes as overstepping his bounds to clamp down on free speech and engage in political persecution. His defenders have said his actions are lawful, supported by at least the majority of the court's bench, and have served to protect democracy at a time in which it is imperiled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar assures full support to Brazil in its G20 Presidency

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

China calls for more support for its Ukraine peace plan created with Brazil

arrest

Four arson suspects arrested for setting fires in Brazil farmland: Police

Mauro Vieira

Brazil's Vieira arrives in India, to hold Joint Commission Meeting with EAM

Protest, Venezuela Protest

Brazil, Colombia urge Venezuela to release vote tallies, denounce violence

Topics : Brazil Twitter Social media apps Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon