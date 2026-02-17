Brazilian Prez Lula da Silva to visit India with 'largest-ever delegation'

The Ambassador of Brazil to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, on Tuesday said that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit India on February 19 (Thursday), leading the largest-ever delegation from 'President Lula to visit India with the largest Brazilian delegation'.

Speaking to the media, the envoy said that several ministers and a large business delegation would accompany the President. He added, "President Lula will visit India, leading the largest ever delegation from Brazil to India. The two countries are becoming closer partners in technology, economy, and trade," he said.

The ambassador highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral ties, noting that cooperation between India and Brazil has expanded significantly across sectors, including innovation, digital technology, economy, and trade. T

The visit comes amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held from February 16 to 20.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be accompanied by several ministers and a high-level delegation of CEOs during his State visit to India from February 18 to 22, underscoring the visit's strong economic and strategic focus. President Lula is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21, as per the MEA.

The accompanying ministers are expected to hold meetings with their Indian counterparts, while the top CEOs of Brazilian companies are expected to participate in a Business Forum being organised during the Brazilian President's visit, reflecting the growing trade and commercial engagements between India and Brazil.

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Lula on February 21 is expected to be the key highlight of the visit. The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore ways to further strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

Discussions are expected to cover cooperation in trade and investment, defence, energy (including renewables), agriculture, health, and pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, rare earth materials, science & technology and innovation, including in cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and AI, space and people-to-people linkages.

The two leaders would also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance, and issues concerning the Global South. The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change and combating terrorism.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

During President Lula's State Visit, President Droupadi Murmu is expected to meet him and will host a banquet in his honour. Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are envisaged to call on President Lula.

President Lula will also participate in the 2nd India AI Impact Summit from February 19 to 20.

The forthcoming visit will be President Lula's sixth to India. He had first visited India in 2004 as the Guest of Honour for Republic Day celebrations and last visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lula have, however, been meeting frequently. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Modi was in Brasilia on a State Visit from 7-8 July 2025, marking the first State Visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. Both leaders also met in Johannesburg during the G20 in November 2025.

As per the MEA, President Lula's State Visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to chart a forward-looking agenda to further strengthen the bilateral Strategic Partnership and deepen cooperation across bilateral, regional, and global platforms on issues of mutual interest.