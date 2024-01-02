Sensex (    %)
                        
Brics became positive, stable force for good: China on bloc's expansion

As Moscow assumed the presidency of BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the grouping has become a 10-nation body

People’s Bank of China, PBOC

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Tuesday said that the BRICS has become a "positive and stable force for good" in international affairs and its expansion with five more countries showed its bright prospects and expressed its full confidence in the group's future.
In August, the top BRICS leaders at the grouping's summit in Johannesburg approved a proposal to admit six countries, including Argentina, into the bloc with effect from January 1. However, Argentina's new President Javier Milei last week announced withdrawing his country from becoming a member of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).
Playing down President Milei's move to withdraw his country from becoming a member of the BRICS, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that the addition of new members serves common aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries.
"Let me make it very clear that we are fully confident in the BRICS' future," Wang said when asked to comment on Milei's decision.
Since its inception 18 years ago, BRICS cooperation mechanism has increased cohesiveness and influence and become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs, Wang said.
"You mentioned the fact that BRICS now has 10 member states. That shows exactly its bright prospect," he said, referring to the admission of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
As Moscow assumed the presidency of BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the grouping has become a 10-nation body.
Wang said that at the request of relevant countries, BRICS decided to expand its membership, which serves the common aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries, and follows the global trend towards multipolarity.
"We will work with BRICS partners to strive for new results in greater BRICS cooperation," he said.
The grouping took shape in September 2006 and it originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). It was renamed as BRICS after South Africa was accepted as a full member in September 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BRICS China India Russia Saudi Arabia UAE

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

