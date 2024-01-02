Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dollar set for biggest daily jump since October as US bond yields rebound

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six counterparts, was last up 0.67% at 102.05, on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since October

Dollar bonds

The dollar also climbed against the Japanese yen, rising 0.96% to 142.16 yen

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The dollar rose on the first trading day of the year, supported by higher U.S. yields as attention turned to U.S. jobs data and European inflation numbers this week which may provide clues on central banks' next moves.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six counterparts, was last up 0.67% at 102.05, on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since October.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It fell 2% in 2023, snapping two years of gains due to investor expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates significantly this year while the economy remains resilient.
On the other side of the dollar's ascent was the euro which dipped 0.74% as traders digested data showing euro zone factory activity contracted in December for an 18th straight month and sterling, off 0.64% at $1.2657.
The dollar also climbed against the Japanese yen, rising 0.96% to 142.16 yen.
Underpinning the dollar's gains was a move higher in U.S. yields. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 10 basis points at 3.963%. That would be its biggest daily increase in over three weeks, and comes after a 100 basis point drop in November and December.
Investors have a fairly busy week ahead with a slew of economic data including European inflation data and U.S. data on job openings and non-farm payrolls, which will help shape market expectations regarding monetary policy moves from the Fed and European Central Bank.
"Primary corporate issuance ($60 bn estimated in the US alone) could support this mean reversion in yields. Then FOMC minutes and payrolls will set the tone, and fine tune expectations for Jan and March FOMC meetings," said Kenneth Broux senior strategist FX and rates at Societe Generale.
Minutes from the most recent meeting of the Fed's rate setting Federal Open Market Committee in December are scheduled for release on Wednesday and will provide further insight into the central bankers' thinking.
Markets are now pricing in an 82% chance of interest rate cuts from the Fed to start from March, according to CME FedWatch tool, with over 150 basis points (bps) of easing anticipated this year.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Arbitrage fund steal the march over debt funds in 2023, shows data

Esconet Technologies files draft papers to raise funds through IPO

VST Industries freezes in 20% upper circuit as 3% equity changes hands

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Stock of this pharma company has nearly doubled against its issue price

Traders were also processing higher oil prices, with Brent up over 2%, on fears of potential disruption to Middle East supply after the latest attack on a container ship in the Red Sea. [O/R]
That, however, could not help currencies of oil exporting hold off the stronger greenback. The dollar climbed 0.4% on the Norwegian crown and 0.2% on the Canadian dollar while the Australian dollar dipped 0.33%.
The euro did dip around 0.4% on both the Aussie and the Loonie however.
The crypto world started the year with a bang, with bitcoin touching a 21-month peak of $45,532 on rising expectations that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Dollar US bond bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon