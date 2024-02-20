Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Briefly suspended Yulia Navalnaya's social media account due to error: X

"Our platform's defence mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged @yulia_navalnaya as violating our rules," X said in a statement

Twitter, X

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The X account of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was briefly suspended on Tuesday due to what the social media company said was an error caused by a system to prevent manipulation and spam.
 
"Our platform's defence mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged @yulia_navalnaya as violating our rules," X said in a statement.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defence." Navalnaya, who has
said she wants to continue her late husband's political struggle against President Vladimir Putin, opened the account on Monday.
It has so far attracted more than 150,000 followers and a video statement she posted on it on Monday has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

Also Read

Know why Putin killed Navalny, will be revealed soon: Alexei's widow Yulia

Navalny's team confirms his death, says his mother searching for body

Kremlin has 'no information' about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny

In today's Russia, free spirits are sent to Gulag: French President Macron

Putin killed my husband, will continue his fight: Navalny's widow Yulia

'US-India alliance for women's economic empowerment being revitalised'

Union Bank plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr, fixes floor price at Rs 142/share

American Airlines raises bag fees, changing how customers earn flyer points

FedEx Express inaugurates regional hub at Dubai World Central Airport

Foreign aid delays making life 'very difficult' on front line: Zelenskyy

Topics : Russia Social Media Alexei Navalny Twitter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon