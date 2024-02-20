FedEx Express inaugurates regional hub at Dubai World Central Airport

New York Stock Exchange-listed FedEx Corp subsidiary FedEx Express on Tuesday announced the official inauguration of its regional hub at Dubai airport which would help it provide a greater foothold in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa markets.

This new FedEx regional hub at Dubai World Central Airport marks a long-term investment of more than USD 350 million, focusing on infrastructure, and technological advancements, the company said in a statement.

The investment in the new hub further enhances India's connectivity to the rest of the world through the UAE, and forms an integral component of the region's logistics ecosystem, the company said.

The 57,000 sq m facility incorporates advanced technologies that include automated sort systems that enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of package processing and distribution from the facility, FedEx said.

The hub also has two automated high-speed x-ray machines along with a dedicated 170 sq. m cold storage area to cater to a wide range of temperature-sensitive shipments, it said.

"The establishment of our new regional hub significantly enhances our presence and capabilities in the MEISA region. This investment is not just about infrastructure expansion; it will contribute to improve the region's connectivity, and play a key role in facilitating global trade and commerce," said Richard W Smith, FedEx Express President and Chief Executive Officer, Airline and International.

Given the role of the UAE and Dubai in global trade, FedEx regional hub not only aims to serve the MEISA region, which accounts for approximately 45 per cent of the world's population and includes key markets like India and Saudi Arabia, but is also a crucial part of the company's global air network that connects more than 220 countries and territories, he added.