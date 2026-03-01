CIA tracked Iranian leaders for months before strikes, says report

The CIA had been tracking the movements of senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for months.

That's according to a person familiar with the operation who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity.

The intelligence was shared with Israeli officials, and the timing of this weekend's strikes was adjusted in part because of that information, the person said. The New York Times earlier reported about the CIA's efforts ahead of the Israeli-US strikes.