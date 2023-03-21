Imran asks chief justice to allow him to appear virtually for proceedings

-
-
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has requested the country's chief justice to allow him to join court proceedings through a video link in cases lodged against him, claiming he could be killed if he deposes physically.
In a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial on Monday, the embattled PTI chief also urged him to club the cases registered against him.
"A death trap was laid out at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Saturday last where I had to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana gifts case. Some 20 namaloom afraad (unknown people) -- a reference to intelligence agencies men -- were present in the complex to kill me," Khan said during an address to the nation on Monday.
He also played a video which showed the purported suspects in plainclothes present in the judicial complex carrying plastic handcuffs.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 11:24 IST
